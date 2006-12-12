  Ofcom to sell off parts of the radio spectrum

Ofcom has announced that it will sell of parts of the radio spectrum for use with new technologies that will hopefully spur on the development of new devices.

The auctions will take place by the end of next year, and will distribute 215MHz of the spectrum to the highest bidders. Vodafone and BT are expected to be amongst the top bidders.

Ofcom plans to licence around 400MHz of spectrum over the next few years. The watchdog hopes it will help to increase the availability of new technologies like WiMAX, or wireless broadband, and mobile TV.

The organisation plans to advise the top bidders how to use the spectrum they buy, but will make sure that the technologies aren't harmful and don't cause interference.

“Spectrum is a valuable resource that is central to the operation of modern communications”, said Ed Richards, Chief Executive of Ofcom.

“Releasing more spectrum to the market will create new opportunities for innovation in wireless technologies, promoting competition and driving convergence.”