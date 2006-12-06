  No link between cancer and mobile phone usage

According to a new study by Danish researchers, mobile phone use does not increase your risk of developing cancer.

The study is one of the largest into the subject, and surveyed over 420,000 mobile phone users, of which more than 56,000 had been using mobiles for at least 10 years.

The research, carried out by the Danish Institute of Cancer Epidemiology in Copenhagen, relied partially on data from mobile phone company records to track each person's mobile phone usage over a period of up to 10 years. This is more reliable that having people try to remember how often they've used their mobile.

The results have just been published in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute, and validate an earlier study by the Institute of Cancer Research that came to similar conclusions.

Experts still caution that young people whose tissue is still developing should limit their mobile phone usage.