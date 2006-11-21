  T-Mobile now available to over 85% of UK air passengers

Steganos might have released a survey yesterday suggesting that the majority of UK Wi-Fi users are needlessly exposed to the risk of data and identity theft because they don't understand the risks involved in sending important data via a Wi-Fi hotspot, but that hasn't stopped T-Mobile announcing today that its launched a new HotSpot service at Birmingham International Airport.

The news means that the service is now available to over 85 per cent of UK air passengers.

In the past 12 months, T-Mobile’s Wi-Fi in airports service has processed 2,870,000MB of data.

T-Mobile is the sole Wi-Fi provider in the following UK airports: Manchester, Newcastle, Norwich, Birmingham, Leeds Bradford, Nottingham East Midlands, Humberside and Bournemouth.

It also provides the most extensive Wi-Fi coverage at the seven BAA (British Airports Authority) airports - London Heathrow, London Gatwick, London Stansted, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Aberdeen and Southampton. T-Mobile customers can also roam on to BT Openzone’s service at Luton, Belfast City & Belfast International airports with credit card passes and on selected monthly plans.

T-Mobile has recently launched new T-Mobile HotSpot price plans making it easier and cheaper for its customers to access the internet at broadband speeds. This includes making Wi-Fi an integral part of the new web’n’walk plus and max tariffs and Business 1-Plan customers can now opt in for a range of shared HotSpot minutes.

In addition, any existing T-Mobile customer can add unlimited access to HotSpot to their plan for just £10 pcm including VAT. The stand-alone monthly HotSpot subscription has been reduced to £20 pcm including VAT.