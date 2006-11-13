  Pocket Auctions, eBay on your mobile, rolls out across Europe

Mobile phone users in Europe can now easily access eBay through their mobile via the Pocket Auction application by Bango and Bonfire Media.

eBay sellers and buyers can download the application to bid, buy, search, and check their My eBay accounts at any time. O2’s i-mode also lets customers of that network to access their eBay accounts easily, but Pocket Auctions provides an alternative for other network users.

The applications also features viewing of full-screen images, a fast user interface and rapid loading times. Mobile phone users should go to bango.bonfiremedia.com to download Pocket Auctions; they will be charged by operator billing, premium SMS, credit/debit card, or PayPal.

"By harnessing the mobile internet and integrating with Bango, Pocket Auctions for eBay is now available to eBay users in Europe at anytime and on any network", says Alex Poon, CEO of Bonfire Media. "The service has already been popular in the UK and is now being launched with localized services in France, Germany, Italy and Spain."