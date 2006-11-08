Singtones creates a ringtone from your voice

If you thought the Crazy Frog ringtone was annoying, just wait until Singtones catches on.

The new website lets people record themselves singing into their phone in time to a backing track sent by Singtones. The software then synchs the voice to the track, and sends it to the phone as a ringtone.

It then lets you listen to various tracks so you can download the ringtone for your own use, or vote on them.

The software promises to improve the sound of your voice, and manages to match it to the timing of the record.

Ringtones are irritating interruptions already, and now we’re going to hear the sound of out-of-tune strangers blaring out of their mobiles? Oh dear.