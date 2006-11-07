  EC finds roaming charges put people off using mobiles abroad

Europeans aren’t picking up their mobiles to make calls when they’re travelling because of the outrageously high cost of roaming fees, according to a new study by the EC.

Surprisingly, only 8% of those survey turn their mobile off when abroad, while 7% don’t bother taking their mobile with them at all. Thrifty brits are savvy about roaming costs, with 10% not switching on their mobiles, and 13% leaving them at home.

“I call on all mobile operators to help tear down this last visible border in Europe’s internal market”, said Viviane Reding, an outspoken EC information commissioner who wants operators to cut roaming prices. “It is not acceptable that the burden of international mobile roaming continues to be shouldered by ordinary citizens who pay standard tariffs.”

With a threat of regulatory action by the EC looming, some mobile network operators have been cutting roaming charges a bit, but they’re a long way from equalising with domestic calling charges, which is what Reding wants.

So how expensive are roaming calls? The EC found that a 4 minute call costs between €4 and €6.