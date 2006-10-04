Bluetrek launches M2 Bluetooth earpiece

Bluetrek has released a new little Bluetooth earpiece that has been “created to adapt to your style and mood”.

The M2 is “cut with sharper definitions” rather than being rounded as most Bluetooth earpieces are.

Specs on the device are that it comes with a USB charger, holds enough charge for 9 hours’ of talk time and 11 days of standby, weighs 12g, and costs £39.

It also comes with four interchangeable covers so that you can match your outfits. Bluetrek recommends the following: “black chrome for elegant evenings out, blue for free spirits, champagne chrome for those special moments, and finally, red for fiery tempers”.

Of course, wearing a black chrome Bluetooth earpiece may not impress a date on an “elegant evening out” or during “those special moments”.