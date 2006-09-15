Rok TV launches FreeBe TV free service for mobile phones

Rok TV has expanded its ever-growing portfolio of mobile services to include what the company claims is the first free mobile TV service.

Appropriately named FreeBe TV, the service is available in the US and in the UK, and is compatible with 14 handsets, including the Nokia N80 and N73, LG Fusic CU-300, and the Sony Ericsson W600i, W800i, W810i, K750i and W550i.

Available now are four channels: Extreme Sports, Vintage Comedy, Classic Cartoons, and Classic Movies. Rok TV hopes to expand to live sports and news channels soon.

Mobile users simply have to enter their details to receive a link that takes them to Rok TV’s WAP site. From there, users receiver a PIN number to log in to the FreeBe TV WAP site.

Although users pay nothing to Rok TV, the service is aimed at mobile customers who have GPRS data packages as part of their tariff.

Rok TV spokesman Bruce Renny added to the announcement of this new service that the company is planning to create a user-generated channel called YOU-MADE-IT designed as a mobile YouTube.