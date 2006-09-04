  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news

Survey reveals lacklaster response to listening to music on mobile phones

|

These days we get a bit sniffy about the latest mobile phone if it doesn’t include music-playing capability.

However, a new survey of 3000 people by Entertainment Media Research in association with Olswang suggests the mobile phone manufacturers are wasting their time and effort.

They found that just 11% of those surveyed are paying for music downloads on their mobiles, which is half the amount that said in a similar survey last year that they were interested in downloading.

A quarter of people are interested in mobile downloads, but under 5% said they were “very likely” to start mobile downloading, while a whopping 44% said that they were very unlikely to do so.

Thirty-six per cent said they preferred to download music on to their PCs.

Unfortunately for Apple, which is rumoured to be launching a mobile phone iPod, twice as many of those surveyed preferred a mobile that incorporated an MP3 player rather than have a music player with phone features.

Interestingly, nearly one in five said they would be interested in buying music if their DAB radio had a “buy now” option.

Figures released from the IFPI, a music industry trade group, suggest that only 20% of 3G mobile users actually use their phones to listen to music.

Pocket-lint conducted a similar survey in July 2005, and found out that a whopping 72% of those who participated said they wouldn’t bother to listen to their favourite music on their mobiles, even if they could.

Less than a quarter of respondents said they listened to music on their phones; of the 77% who said they didn’t listen to music on their phone, only 23% said they’d consider it.

PopularIn Phones
  1. How to watch the Huawei P20 and P20 Pro launch live
  2. 2018 iPhone X 2 could cost as little as £635
  3. Huawei P20 specs, release date and news: Everything you need to know about P20 and P20 Pro
  4. Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S initial review: Maximum features at a minimal price point
  5. Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S launch: How to watch and what to expect
  1. HTC could embrace notch after all, with HTC U12 Life
  2. Moto G6 passes through TENAA filing, may launch in April
  3. Huawei P20 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S9+: What's the rumoured difference?
  4. OnePlus 6 specs, release date, news and rumours
  5. Huawei P20 vs P20 Pro: What's the rumoured difference?

Comments