  IFA 2006: Philips launch Philips VOIP841 PC free Skype DECT phone

Philips has updated its dedicated Skype DECT handset offering with the launch of a PC-free Skype-certified DECT phone at IFA 2006.

The Philips VOIP841, works in a similar way to the company's recently released Skype phone, however without the need to connect it to a PC to work. Users will be able to access their Skype account to make Skype or SkypeOut calls straight out of the box as long as they have a broadband connection. Other upgrades include a new 65k full colour screen.

The phone will be available for Christmas 2006.

Philips has also launched a VOIP080 handset. The classic phone design also features a roll-up cable management system so the USB cable can be wrapped around the phone, ensuring no more knots in the phone cable.

In addition to these new handsets, Philips also announced the launch of the The SHM3100, SHM3300 and SHM6100, a range of three universal hands-free multimedia headsets designed specifically for Internet based entertainment including VOIP calling, gaming, music and video.