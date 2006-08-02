Over the air music downloads to increase in the next five years

Mobile music revenue is to shift away from ringtones and be generated more by over the air music downloads, according to analysts.

The latest report from Jupiter Research shows that annual mobile music revenues will reach $14 billion world-wide by 2011, and that Asia Pacific will contribute 40 percent at that time.

At the moment, ringtones occupy an 81% share in mobile music services, but this is set to fall to 51% by 2001, while over the air full track music will rise from 9% to 32%.

The analysts see OTA full track music taking off thanks to the growing popularity of 3G networks and music handsets.

Even though there is set to be a shift away from ringtone downloads there will still be a flourishing market for them and they won’t die out.