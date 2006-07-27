BenQ announces stylish new phones
BenQ has decided to announce three new phones at the same time: the SL91, the E71, and the E81.
The SL91 is the top-of-the-range slider with a "mysteriously" opaque, smooth surface that reacts to slight pressure to open.
BenQ wants it to be an object of fine design, having made an elegant shell that functions as a charger and connects the mobile to the PC.
A ring of light around the shell throbs if a text or voice message is received; the shell can also act as a hi-fi system and hands-free solution for calls and video conference.
The multimedia aspect of the phone has not been ignored, as it incorporates a 3.2 megapixel camera with autofocus, a VGA camera for video, a large 2-inch QVGA display, an MP3 player and stereo FM radio.
The E71 is no less good looking and comes in colour variants Dark Silver and Onyx black.
It integrates an MP3 player, FM stereo radio, 1.3 megapixel camera with 5x zoom, and accepts Micro-SD cards in a slot.
Multimedia content is easily transferred to the PC via the SyncStation, which also doubles as a charger.
Last up is the E81, a UMTS mobile in mini format. It, too, impresses in the multimedia stakes, with a 1.3 meagpixel camera with LED light and a 1.8-inch TFT colour display.
Other features include a built-in organiser, and a Micro-SD card slot that it compatible with cards up to 1GB.
Prices will be determined by carrier later this year.
