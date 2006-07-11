SplashTravel helps you to organise trips on your PDA
Make your smartphone more travel-savvy with new SplashTravel software, and application that organises all your traveling lists and reminders.
The software includes fifteen tools and is marketed as the "virtual Swiss Army knife for road warriors".
It includes simple tools like alarms and currency converters to switch between up to 4 exchange rates at one time.
One mini application lets you track your expenses, while another includes is a sophisticated calculator that lets you calculate how to split the bill in a restaurant.
For the super-organised, there's a luggage packing list, and another that shows world-wide clothing size equivalents.
Other practical information includes a list of country telephone codes, a world time zone map and clock, and a stopwatch and timer.
Check out the website to view the other useful tools the software has to offer for $19.95. Click onSplashTravel
