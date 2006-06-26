  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news

Using mobile phones during thunderstorms can pose a serious threat to your health

|

Mobile phones pose a health threat as lightening conductors during storms, say doctors.

Doctors are alerting people about the risk of using mobile phones during thunderstorms after lightening struck a girl and caused long-term physical and mental damage.

The doctors described in a letter to the British Medical Journal how the girl has a perforated eardrum on the side where she was holding the mobile phone.

During a normal lightening strike, lightening usually travels outside the body over the skin in a phenomenon called a "flashover", which can cause burning, but metal objects can conduct the lightening through the skin causing internal injuries.

Three other cases of being struck by lightening while using a mobile phone during a thunderstorm have been reported in China, Malaysia, and South Korea. In Malaysia, the victim suffered such severe injuries that he died.

Via http://www.timesonline.co.uk/article/0,,8122-2239243,00.html

PopularIn Phones
  1. How the Honor 10 beats the OnePlus 6
  2. Samsung could unveil its Galaxy Note 9 early this year on 9 August
  3. Apple might copy P20 Pro and give next iPhone X three rear cameras
  4. Samsung will launch its Galaxy J6 mid-ranger in UK this summer
  5. Top phone photography tips from the man responsible for the Google Pixel camera
  1. Nokia 7 Plus review: Shooting for mid-range glory
  2. BlackBerry Key2 launch: When is it, will it be streamed live online and what should you expect?
  3. Apple WWDC 2018: How to watch it and what to expect
  4. Sky Mobile offering free European flights with new phone or tablet
  5. You can now gift unused data on your EE plan to family members
Comments