  HMV to offer purchases by mobile phone

The new Txt2Buy service allows consumers to buy HMV products via a three-step process using their web-enabled mobile phones, bypassing logging on to the internet with a PC or visiting a store.

HMV will place a series of adverts in national publications to publicise a unique ordering code for new music, film, and games titles. After texting a shortcode number, customers will receive a mobile internet link where they can pay using a credit or debit card, and store their number to a "mobile wallet".

After payment is complete, the goods are posted straight to the consumer.

There's no word yet on which new releases will be on sale after the 5 June adverts run in newspapers and magazines.

Txt2Buy marks the first time customers have been able to purchase goods via their mobile phones.

The platform on which the service runs as well as the "mobile wallet" are both provided by Digital Rum.