National Express puts Wi-Fi on buses

National Express customers boarding coaches from London to Cambridge will be able to surf the net on their laptops.

The coach company has installed Wi-Fi hotspots on its coaches hoping to lure business users away from trains.

Surfers will be able access the internet at speeds up to 300 Kbps wherever there is 3G network coverage.

Gerry Price, Chief Engineer of National Express, said: “We are very excited about the potential of this trial and the benefits it will bring to our customers, particularly those on busy commuter routes who increasingly see the value of staying connected before they reach their place of work and after they leave".

The National Express trial provides internet access to passengers for free. The company however has not said anything about increasing seat space to allow you to use your laptop in such cramped positions.

It seems there really is a use for the new UMPC launched by Microsoft, Samsung and Asus this week.