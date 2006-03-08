TiVo owners get to set record from their mobile

American TiVo owners will soon be able to schedule recordings on their TiVo device directly from their Get It Now equipped Verizon Wireless handset.

The news, which is similar to a service that has been touted for our very own Sky plus service for some time now means that Americans on the train will be able to schedule DVR recordings and access related entertainment information from the convenience of their mobile handsets.

Viewers will be able to schedule recordings on the go via the same user interface that makes TiVo the best-in-class DVR experience.

Starting in summer 2006, in an exclusive arrangement with Verizon Wireless, users will be able to download the application from the Verizon Wireless Get It Now suite of services onto applicable handsets.

Let's hope the move means that Sky will instigate the same kind of service here.