TiVo owners get to set record from their mobile
American TiVo owners will soon be able to schedule recordings on their TiVo device directly from their Get It Now equipped Verizon Wireless handset.
The news, which is similar to a service that has been touted for our very own Sky plus service for some time now means that Americans on the train will be able to schedule DVR recordings and access related entertainment information from the convenience of their mobile handsets.
Viewers will be able to schedule recordings on the go via the same user interface that makes TiVo the best-in-class DVR experience.
Starting in summer 2006, in an exclusive arrangement with Verizon Wireless, users will be able to download the application from the Verizon Wireless Get It Now suite of services onto applicable handsets.
Let's hope the move means that Sky will instigate the same kind of service here.
- OnePlus 6 specs, release date, news and rumours
- Here are the 2018 Motorola Moto E5 and E5 Plus
- OnePlus 6 price: What will the new OnePlus 6 cost?
- OnePlus 6 Avengers: Infinity War Edition on its way
- Sony Xperia XZ2 vs Xperia XZ2 Compact: What's the difference?
- The best Android phone 2018: which is the top Android phone to buy today?
- OnePlus 6 vs OnePlus 5T vs OnePlus 5: What's the rumoured difference?
- LG G7 ThinQ specs, release date and news: Everything you need to know
- Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact vs XZ1 Compact: What's the difference?
- LG G7 ThinQ notch confirmed in official-looking render
Comments