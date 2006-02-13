3GSM 2006: Fujitsu Siemens launches new Pocket LOOX T Series
Fujitsu Siemens has launched two new smartphones at the 3GSM conference in Barcelona, Spain.
The new handsets, the T810 and T830 will form a new range entitled Loox T, and come with a host of features that will put it up against Sony Ericsson's P990 handset.
Both phones will feature a QWERTY keyboard and TFT display the phone will offer 3G connectivity, integrated 802.11b/g wireless LAN (Wi-Fi certified) with VoIP capability, Bluetooth v2.0, Integrated GPS, SD I/O / MMC slot for backup and additional applications such as an MP3 player or navigation system.
The more advanced T830 will feature Video telephony with VGA camera as well as a 2 megapixel auto-focus camera.
Both new handsets we also be the first to include Microsoft's Windows Mobile Direct Push e-mail service.
The new high-end handhelds will arrive at shops in July.
