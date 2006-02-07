  Magazines coming to a mobile near you as Mobizines

Magazine publishers who were slow to adopt the power of the web for fear of losing print sales have turned their hand at mobiles in an attempt to make up ground.

A new service has been launched by Refresh Mobile that means you will be able to catch up on a range of magazines directly from your mobile wherever you see fit.

Called Mobizines, companies from Condé Nast to ITV are for the first time ever are offering consumers access to mini versions of their content which are pushed to their mobile phones.

Content partners that feature in the current portfolio of Mobizines are Condé Nast (GQ and Glamour), OK!, TimeOut, ITV, Daily Snack (celebrity news), TV Genius (TV listings) and sports news from TeamTalk.

According to Abigail Chisman, Editor-in-chief, Condé Nast Interactive: “What we're doing with Refresh Mobile represents the next step in presenting our brands to a wider audience in a dynamic environment. It offers the capacity to integrate engaging ad formats and build a new business stream".

To download Mobizines to the handset, the consumer texts 'Mobi' followed by the name of the Mobizine (e.g. TimeOut) to 63333 and follows the instructions to download.

The consumer can read each Mobizine as often as s/he likes at no extra cost and only pays once per edition. This edition automatically gets updated when the next edition is published.

Pricing is based on your operator's data charges.