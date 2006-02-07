  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news

Interrupting Bluetooth headphone dongle launched in UK

|
  Interrupting Bluetooth headphone dongle launched in UK
Best smartphone 2018: The 15 best phones available to buy today
Best smartphone 2018: The 15 best phones available to buy todayBy Chris Hall

A new product that enables music lovers and gamers to pick up mobile calls while listening to a music player or PSP has been launched in the UK.

Called Blueye, the device plugs into any music player, PSP or portable entertainment system and connects wirelessly to bluetooth-enabled mobile phones.

The device also automatically mutes the player when the phone rings, so there's no need to find the mobile or player first.

Furthermore it supports Interactive Voice Control, so calls can be answered with voice only making it the first headset to be truly hands-free.

Blueye comes in three cool colours, red, white and black and can be used with any headphones. It promises 10 hours talk time via its internal Li-ion battery. Blueye can also record new ringtones directly from the music player as well to play back instantly.

Blueye costs £69 and is available from

www.mavizen.com
PopularIn Phones
  1. Samsung Galaxy X foldable smartphone could cost nearly $2,000 at launch
  2. Vivo NEX initial review: The future-thinking smartphone from China
  3. Huawei announces 6 million P20 smartphones sold: What's all the fuss about?
  4. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 colour options revealed, which is your favourite?
  5. Samsung may embed earpiece in Galaxy S10 display
  1. 2018 iPhones to support faster charging technology, says report
  2. Google to let Pixel owners toggle between dark or light launcher theme
  3. Sony Xperia XZ3 images surface showing dual-lens camera
  4. Best smartphone 2018: The 15 best phones available to buy today
  5. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 to get larger battery thanks to horizontal camera
Comments