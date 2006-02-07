  Interrupting Bluetooth headphone dongle launched in UK

A new product that enables music lovers and gamers to pick up mobile calls while listening to a music player or PSP has been launched in the UK.

Called Blueye, the device plugs into any music player, PSP or portable entertainment system and connects wirelessly to bluetooth-enabled mobile phones.

The device also automatically mutes the player when the phone rings, so there's no need to find the mobile or player first.

Furthermore it supports Interactive Voice Control, so calls can be answered with voice only making it the first headset to be truly hands-free.

Blueye comes in three cool colours, red, white and black and can be used with any headphones. It promises 10 hours talk time via its internal Li-ion battery. Blueye can also record new ringtones directly from the music player as well to play back instantly.

Blueye costs £69 and is available from