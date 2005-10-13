Linksys launches Skype enabled handset
Linksys has teamed up with Skype to launch a new cordless handset in an
attempt to make VoIP calling more popular with computer users.
The new Internet Telephony Kit (CIT200) will offer callers a wire-free
handset, charger and a USB base station that plugs into a computer's USB
port. The handset lets callers use the Skype service without having to
sit at a PC.
The handset, which is one of many starting to surface on the market, can
read and display callers' Skype contact list on its built-in illuminated
display as well as letting callers know which of their Skype contacts are
online and ready to be called.
The handset also supports SkypeOut, SkypeIn and Skype Voicemail.
The CIT200 will be available sometime before Christmas 2005 and cost £99.99
