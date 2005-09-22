New survey says Brits have no mobile manners

According to a survey released today, us Brits are inconsiderate when it comes to using mobile phones, laptops and PDAs.

The Mobile Manners Survey, commissioned by T-Mobile and undertaken by YouGov, reveals that 62% of British workers are the victims of colleagues' bad ‘mobile habits', such as answering mobile phones, sending text messages, or using laptops and mobile devices during meetings.

According to the survey two-thirds (62%) of UK workers have poor mobile etiquette and don't consider the effect their mobile manners have on colleagues.

61% admit to practising bad mobile manners such as leaving phones switched on and answering calls in meetings.

Over a third (37%) make an effort to switch devices off during meetings and admit to feeling embarrassed if their device rings during a work meeting.

Bad mobile manners are negatively affecting British workers, with 17% admitting they are left feeling disrespected or ignored when others practise poor mobile manners. 87% of UK workers admit feeling irritated when a mobile device rings in a meeting and most people (91%) admit feeling irritated if the device is answered.

Four out of five office workers (80%) believe it is unacceptable to send or read a text message during a meeting. However, by comparison, only over a third (38%) feel that using a laptop during a meeting is unacceptable.

T-Mobile has even gone as far as producing Ten Top Tips for Good Mobile Manners in the Workplace

Make sure your Bad Mobile Habits aren't annoying your colleagues by following these easy guidelines:

1. Ensure your mobile phone is off or on silent mode during meetings

2. Do not answer calls during meetings

3. Do not send text messages during meetings

4. Do not leave your mobile device on the table in vibrate mode

5. If you are expecting an important call during a meeting, let the participants know at the beginning of the meeting. When you receive the call, discreetly excuse yourself from the room

6. Ask yourself: “Do I really need my mobile device for the time period of this meeting or can I leave it behind?”

7. Leave laptops closed during meetings. Only open laptops if resources are needed to support the meeting

8. Don't check emails on either BlackBerry devices or laptops during meetings. If necessary, turn on ‘Out of Office' to alert those emailing you that you will be in a meeting and are unable to respond immediately

9. Remember to take your phone with you if you leave your desk, or turn the phone off or onto silent mode

10. Ask your employer or HR department to provide a policy on the appropriate use of mobile devices in your workplace

The research was commissioned by T-Mobile UK and undertaken by YouGov. The research was completed between 27 July and 1 August 2005 from a nationally representative sample size of 5,116 participants.