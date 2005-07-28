AOL tests mobile search

AOL Users will soon be able to search the internet from their mobile phones as the company plans to push its search abilities beyond the reach of dektop PCs.

Users will be able to search the web, AOL's shopping service and search business listings in a new service due to be launched.

Users can test the services by entering the following address in their mobile browsers: mobile.aolsearch.com. There, users will be able to query three AOL search engines: the general Web search index, the Pinpoint Shopping comparison shopping service, and the AOL Yellow Pages directory of local business listings.

Users interested in giving AOL feedback on their experience using these mobile search services can do so by going to beta.aol.com.

AOL will not charge for using these services, but mobile carriers may apply fees.

Google and Yahoo offer a variety of mobile search services. AOL already offers mobile search tied to its MapQuest online mapping service.