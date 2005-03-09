Siemens unviels new range of phones including the M75 and SXG75 at CeBit
Siemens has announced a range of new phones for its 75 series at Cebit this year. Most notably the SXG75 a 3G based handset that has built in GPS, video calling and a 2 megapixel camera.
Fending off claims that the mobile devision is in trouble the company launched a further four handsets; the M75, CL75, CX75, and CF75.
The M75 is a follow on from the M65 and features an airbag as well as being dust and splash proof.
The mobile phone company also launched a new range of the Gigaset DECT handsets which allowed VoIP connectivity and remote control functions for other components around the house.
We will be posting a first look review of the SXG75 soon.
