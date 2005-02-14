T-Mobile and Kodak bring EasyShare gallery to mobiles at 3GSM

T-Mobile and Kodak have teamed up together to bring the Kodak EasyShare Gallery to a T-mobile phone near you. The service will allow T-Mobile customers to upload, organize and store multimedia content from their mobile phone or via the internet as well as share and print images taken with their camera phone.

The service will be launching in the UK, Germany and Austria, the service will be available from April with further launches in The Netherlands and the Czech Republic later in the year.

Kodak has created a handset application to upload pictures and videos from camera phones to private albums stored on the Web. The new software is downloadable on selected Symbian based camera phones from the Kodak/T-Mobile local sites.

This partnership expands upon the agreement recently signed between Kodak and T-Mobile in the US, which provides KODAK EASYSHARE-ONE digital camera owners with integrated Wi-Fi access to T-Mobile HotSpot service.