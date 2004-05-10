T-Mobile gearing up for Euro 2004
T-mobile are gearing up for the Euro 2004 championship this year with a stable of content to appeal to the footie fan.
The main crux of its stable of products is a football news ticker that T-Mobile customers will be able to download on to Java enabled phones. The ticker which will communicate with the T-Mobile servers will cost £4.50 for the entire competition and supply you with news and information about the games real time.
Alternatively you can opt for text alerts. Text alerts will cost 20pence per message (it could get expensive if your team scores or lets in lots of goals) and can be selected on three levels: England Score Alerts, England News Alerts or overall highlights of the championship.
If a text isn't enough, then you can opt for MMS or video option. Priced at £4.50 for the competition you can have pictures or video streamed to your phone of all the goals scored from England in case you can't make it to a television to watch the game.
To coincide with the offering, T-Mobile has announced three new packages and a new phone from Sharp, which is exclusive to the service provider. The Sharp TM100 offer a crisp 256k screen and slide down keyboard.
Surprisingly T-Mobile haven't used the event to launch its 3G services, instead seeing the Championship as a chance to get subscribers used to the kind of services they could expect to be available when 3G eventually does launch in the UK.
Euro 2004 starts on the 12 June.
