(Pocket-lint) - Is your phone bill too high? Are you tired of slow data speeds? If you answered yes to either of these questions, you need to switch to Boost Mobile. For a limited time, Boost Mobile offers amazing discounts on 5G/4G LTE data plans. You can get 10GB 5G/4G LTE data for only $5 or unlimited talk, text, and data for only $25 per month!

If you're unfamiliar with 5G, the next generation of wireless technology offers faster speeds, lower latency, and more capacity than ever before. In other words, it's the perfect technology for streaming, gaming, and other data-intensive activities. And with Boost Mobile, you can get 5G service at an incredibly affordable rate.

Who is Boost Mobile?

Boost Mobile is a mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) that offers a variety of prepaid plans ranging from one month to a year. The service provider operates on AT&T’s cellular network. As a prepaid mobile provider, you get mobile plans at a fraction of the price you would with postpaid carriers, such as Verizon, At&T, or T-Mobile. As a Dish holding they are held to high standards across all of the points that consumers really look for: Fast speeds, great devices, and affordable plans made just for you. This means for pennies on the dollar consumers get bounties of data, unlimited texts and calls for prices that seem unreal. What they are doing has turned heads and certainly turned ours! We urge you to give them a try as we have and we bet you’ll be one happy customer.

Below, we describe the best deal offered by Boost Mobile.

1-Month of 10GB 5G/4G LTE Data for $5

The holidays are coming, which means more time spent with family, friends, and loved ones. It also means more time spent streaming movies, music, and TV. That’s why Boost Mobile has a great deal for new customers — 1-Month of 10GB 5G/4G LTE Data for only $5.

For a limited time, new customers can get a 1-month of 10GB 5G/4G LTE data for just $5. That's an 85% savings off the regular price of $35/mo. You'll get a free SIM kit ($9.99 value) and free 2-day shipping ($9.99 value). And if that wasn't enough, the plan also includes a mobile hotspot, which works with most unlocked GSM phones. So what are you waiting for? Switch to Boost Mobile today and start saving!

Please note that the $5 offer is only valid for the first month for new customers. After your first month, you’ll have to pay $35 per month for 10GB 5G/4G LTE data and unlimited talk and text, which is still a steal! This is a great option if you want to save money on your cell phone bill.

Summary:

85% OFF 10GB 5G/4G LTE & Unlimited Talk & Text ($35/mo. value)

FREE SIM Kit ($9.99 value)

FREE 2-Day Shipping ($9.99 value)

Includes Mobile Hotspot

Works on Most Unlocked GSM Phones

Works on Boost Mobile’s Expanded Data Network

New customers only

After your first month, you will pay $35/mo

Why Choose Boost Mobile?

If you're looking for a great, no-contract wireless service, Boost Mobile is a great choice. Here are some of the reasons why: