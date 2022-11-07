(Pocket-lint) - NUU Mobile Corp. has a brand-new smartphone with exciting and improved features – the B20, a device you certainly don’t want to miss out on. Unlike its previous models, the B20 is equipped with stronger network connectivity, a higher refresh rate, and integration with the latest version of Android. Better still, the launch date has now arrived and the price is relatively affordable.

Keep reading to learn why the B20 might just be the Android phone you’ve been waiting for.

Why the NUU B20 Smartphone?

Firstly, the B20 smartphone has a modern, sleek design and a secure, comfortable grip. The phone also has improved technical aspects that make it stand out from its predecessors.

Here’s a more detailed breakdown.

Android 12: The NUU B20 smartphone is built on the latest version of Android. This means you’ll have enhanced security and compatibility with all the apps available on the Google Play Store.

Camera: The B20 captures studio-quality shots thanks to the camera’s high-quality resolution. The rear camera provides crisp pictures at 48MP AF. Wide angle shots are at 16MP, and macro shots 2MP. The rear camera also features an LED flash, perfect for capturing memorable images, even in the dark. The front camera takes pictures at 8MP.

Processor: The phone is built on the MediaTek Dimensity 700 Octa-Core processor that provides speeds of up to 2.2GHz. This processor guarantees users better performance, which comes in handy when performing CPU-intensive operations such as gaming and streaming video. The processor is also perfect for users who tend to run multiple applications at once.

Battery: With a battery capacity of 5,000mAh, you’re guaranteed a longer battery life. For instance, you can now stream videos for more than 10 hours without needing a recharge. Even better, the phone supports fast charging, so you can quickly boost your battery when necessary.

Display: Whether you’re texting, viewing photos, gaming, or streaming videos, a clear, sharp display is essential. The NUU B20 has a 6.5-inch Full High-Definition screen with a resolution of 2400 x 1080P. It also provides a 90Hz refresh rate, providing users with a smooth screen navigation experience, especially for gamers.

Storage: The B20 comes with 8GB RAM, making it the perfect mobile for accessing multiple applications without noticeable delays. At 128GB, the phone also has more extensive internal storage. If that isn’t enough, the device can support external storage, including a microSD card that runs up to 512GB.

5G Network: With the world moving towards the 5G network, the B20 doesn’t lag behind. The phone supports 5G network connectivity, so you’re assured of faster download and upload speeds, with no lags and buffering when streaming content and playing internet-based games.

The phone also supports previous cellular networks. Here’s a breakdown of their frequencies:

4G – B1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/17/18/19/20/25/26/28AB/38/39/40/41/66/71

3G – B1/2/4/5/6/8/19

2G – 2G 850/900/1800/1900

Connectivity: Connectivity can make or break the user experience, and NUU has made efforts to ensure the phone supports all the latest connectivity standards.

Bluetooth 5.1 – Integration with Bluetooth 5.1 means stable connections over longer distances, support for higher bandwidth, lower latency, and better audio if you use Bluetooth speakers.

GPS – The phone supports an A-GPS system. Therefore, users can expect pinpoint accuracy when collecting location data.

Type-C with USB V2.0 – Type-C USB cables are now enjoying widespread support from different cellphone manufacturers, and NUU is no exception. With this cable, you’re guaranteed faster data transfer rates and charging times compared to the previous USB cables.

Dual SIM Card Slots – The B20 smartphone accommodates two SIM cards, perfect for those who want separate phone numbers for work and family. Two SIM cards come in handy when you find a good data deal from your carrier and don’t want to cancel your current plan.

Sensors: The new B20 smartphone has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor button that can be used for biometric verification and security purposes. Other sensors on the phone include:

Light sensor

Accelerometer

Gyroscope

Proximity sensor

Barometer

Compass

Other value-added aspects include support for a 3.5mm headset jack pin, integration with Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4GHz/5GHz), and availability of the Network Interface Card (NIC).

NUU B20 Launch Date and Price

After many months of preparation, NUU is finally ready to launch the B20 smartphone. The company has announced that the model is available after launching on 1 November 2022. The phone retails at $219.99, making it one of the most affordable Android phones on the market right now. So why not grab this opportunity and get yourself the latest Android phone?