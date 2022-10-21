Osom Saga, the Essential Phone reboot, finally has official specs

(Pocket-lint) - The Osom Saga, the phone being developed by the people who left Essential following the company's demise, now has official specs to call its own.

But first, some housekeeping. Osom is the company set up by the people behind the Essential Phone when the company folded. It first announced the new phone as the Osom OV1, before renaming it to the Saga. Now it's called the Solana Mobile Saga after the two companies did a deal. All caught up? Good.

On to the good stuff.

The full list of specifications was released via the Solana Mobile website, with the Osom Twitter account sharing the cut-down version. That includes the fact that the phone will ship with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 chip sat beneath a 6.67-inch 120Hz OLED display. Beside that Snapdragon will be 12GB of RAM, with 512GB of storage that can be expanded via microSD card.

Other notable bits from the Osom tweet include a 4110mAh battery and Android 13. In terms of construction, we also know that there will be a ceramic back, stainless steel frame, and titanium accents to go with the IP68 dust and water resistance.

Solana Mobile has more details, though. On its website, we learn that there will be a 50-megapixel main camera and a 12-megapixel ultrawide around the back. On the front, a 16-megapixel selfie camera will be used. We also learn that the display will have a peak refresh rate of 120Hz, suggesting that's variable. And the display will be FHD+, too.

Security will be handled by a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, which is important considering Solana is marketing this as very much a phone for people into crypto and Web3. So that's a thing.

We still don't know exactly when this thing will go on sale, but Solana Mobile says that it will ship in early 2023. You can pre-order, but there's something about a $100 USDC deposit that you might want to pay attention to.

Writing by Oliver Haslam.