The Redmi Note 12 lineup has been leaked ahead of launch

While we haven't had official confirmation from Redmi or parent company Xiaomi of the three handsets just yet, three have all now broken cover on an e-commerce site ahead of their official unveiling. And while we don't have pricing or a full spec sheet to look at, we do at least now think we know what the lineup will look like and what marketing names each device will get.

Based on information skimmed from an unnamed e-commerce site by 91mobiles, we can assume now that the lineup will feature three handsets; Redmi Note 12 5G, Note 12 Pro 5G, and Note 12 Pro+ 5G. Yes, they'll all come with 5G connectivity but that's pretty much all there is to go on there. All three models have the same placeholder price listed as well, so we can't put too much stock in that.

One interesting tidbit is the mention of a 210W fast charging speed, although only for one of the three models listed on that same site. Whether that's an oversight, or if we should expect the Note 12 Pro+ 5G to have faster charging than the rest, we'll have to wait and see. There is however a new charger listed, capable of that 210W speed. 91mobiles believes that 67W will be the limit for the standard model, while the Pro will top out at 120W, however.

Beyond all of that, we expect a 50-megapixel main camera around the back and a flat display with a centre hole-punch camera on the front — with a release in or around the end of October.

