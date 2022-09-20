Get 60GB 5G Data for £10 a Month on 30-Day rolling contract

(Pocket-lint) - Among the various networks competing for customers in the UK, iD Mobile has been gaining more and more traction.

One of the most recent network innovations was switching to 5G. And now, iD Mobile has put together some enticing offers on SIM Only deals.

Here we'll tell you about a particularly great offer that's active right now.

More data for a fraction of the cost

In terms of affordability, SIM Only deals are often better than commonplace smartphone contracts.

First, a SIM Only deal doesn't include a handset, which makes it considerably cheaper by default. Plus, whenever you want to change your device, you can do so without needing to take out a new contract.

Recognising the advantages of SIM Only contracts, iD Mobile places a heavy emphasis on that aspect of mobile networking. Accordingly, the company has an exciting new deal for SIM Only users.

It offers a superb £10 monthly plan with double the data. That means, instead of the usual 30GB of data, you get 60GB, along with unlimited texts and minutes. The deal applies to all one-month SIM only plans too, making it a great opportunity for everyone interested in contracts of that type.

It's worth noting that this offer will only be available until 4 October 2022. After that, the one-month SIM Only contract will revert to the standard 30GB data plan.

However, there are even more benefits of taking a SIM Only contract with iD Mobile besides this great deal.

For example, iD Mobile provides 5G without extra cost. This feature of the network is made possible through collaboration with Three - the fastest 5G network in the UK.

In addition, if you have some data left at the end of the month, it will be rolled over to the following month. This way, you can transfer and accumulate those gigabytes and not start every month from the same point.

As an extra special offer for SIM Only contracts, iD Mobile gives up to five months of free subscriptions to Apple services; News+, Arcade, and Apple Music. These benefits are applicable to all SIM Only plans purchased through www.idmobile.co.uk.

Finally, roaming isn't an issue with iD Mobile. You can use your mobile network under the same conditions as at home if you have a SIM Only contract. This service is available in 50 locations around the world.

What is iD Mobile?

Chances are you've already heard of iD Mobile, but if the name sounds new, you don't have to worry about the company's reliability.

The brand is a subsidiary of Carphone Warehouse, which is a widely recognised and well-respected brand.

And, unlike some other companies within the mobile industry, it is focused on bringing affordable solutions to its customers. You'll struggle to find deals that can match this company, and there's good reason for that.

It is a mobile virtual network operator (MVNO), which allows the company to cut back on the infrastructure, bringing operation costs down and providing unparalleled service to its customers.

Among other iD Mobile offers, the most noteworthy are the flexible SIM Only plans (you can choose between one-, 12-, and 24-month plans), Wi-Fi calls, and the previously mentioned benefits like roaming and data rollover.

The different plans are particularly interesting. We've already discussed the one-month plan and the amazing offer active until 4 October. But the 12- and 24-month plans offer certain benefits as well. For instance, signing up for 24-months comes with unlimited data.

Don't hesitate to take the deal

Getting double the data for the same amount of money without any drawbacks sounds amazing. However, the offer won't be active forever.

If you want to take advantage of this unique deal, make sure to check it out at www.idmobile.co.uk/SIM Only-deals and sign up before it expires.