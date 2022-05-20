(Pocket-lint) - Eric Migicovsky, the man behind the Pebble smartwatch, has set his sights on a new mission: making flagship android phones smaller.

This is something of a side-project for Migicovski, who mainly spends his time working on a chat app called Beeper, which aims to bring iMessage to Android.

Migicovsky loves small phones because they fit nicely in your pocket, are much lighter, are easier to use one-handed and don't fall out of your pocket while cycling.

These are all solid reasons in our opinion, but despite that, there are currently no Android flagships with a screen size under 6-inches.

The best mobile phone deals for the Samsung S21, iPhone 12, Google Pixel 4a / 5, OnePlus 8T and more By Rob Kerr · 20 May 2022

So, in order to get his message out, Migicovsky created smallandroidphone.com a website detailing his concerns with a petition to sign.

The goal is to "gather support from the community and convince Google (ideally) or another Android manufacturer to build this phone."

In his quest for a small phone, he switched to the iPhone 13 Mini, but he's concerned that this phone will end up disappearing soon, too.

iPhone Minis only account for about 5 per cent of Apple's smartphone sales, so there's a risk that this phone will be deemed unworthy by the tech giant.

Should this happen, Migicovsky thinks a small Android device, with his Beeper app for iMessage, would be a viable alternative.

With such a variety of Android options on the market, it's pretty surprising that no compact premium options are available. It will be interesting to see how this develops.

Writing by Luke Baker.