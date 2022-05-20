Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Phones
  3. Phone news

Pebble founder starts petition for a small flagship Android phone

Author image, Contributing editor · ·
News Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
Google Pebble founder starts petition for a small flagship Android phone
The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - Eric Migicovsky, the man behind the Pebble smartwatch, has set his sights on a new mission: making flagship android phones smaller.

This is something of a side-project for Migicovski, who mainly spends his time working on a chat app called Beeper, which aims to bring iMessage to Android.

Migicovsky loves small phones because they fit nicely in your pocket, are much lighter, are easier to use one-handed and don't fall out of your pocket while cycling.

These are all solid reasons in our opinion, but despite that, there are currently no Android flagships with a screen size under 6-inches.

The best mobile phone deals for the Samsung S21, iPhone 12, Google Pixel 4a / 5, OnePlus 8T and more
The best mobile phone deals for the Samsung S21, iPhone 12, Google Pixel 4a / 5, OnePlus 8T and more By Rob Kerr ·

So, in order to get his message out, Migicovsky created smallandroidphone.com a website detailing his concerns with a petition to sign.

The goal is to "gather support from the community and convince Google (ideally) or another Android manufacturer to build this phone."

In his quest for a small phone, he switched to the iPhone 13 Mini, but he's concerned that this phone will end up disappearing soon, too.

iPhone Minis only account for about 5 per cent of Apple's smartphone sales, so there's a risk that this phone will be deemed unworthy by the tech giant.

Should this happen, Migicovsky thinks a small Android device, with his Beeper app for iMessage, would be a viable alternative.

With such a variety of Android options on the market, it's pretty surprising that no compact premium options are available. It will be interesting to see how this develops.

Writing by Luke Baker.
  • Via: Pebble founder: it’s your ‘last chance’ to make a small Android phone happen - theverge.com
Sections Phones