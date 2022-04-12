RedMagic 7 Pro launches globally, SD 8 Gen 1 and own cooling

(Pocket-lint) - RedMagic is bringing its flagship gaming phone to international regions, including the UK, North America and Europe.

Already available in China, the RedMagic 7 Pro will be available to order in an early bird offer from 22 April, with wider pre-orders starting on 27 April.

Two models will be available - Supernova, with 512GB of storage, and Obsidian with 256GB. Both versions will come with 16GB of RAM.

The chipset for each is the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 with a dedicated gaming chip (Red Core 1).

There is a 6.8-inch FHD+ (1080 x 2400) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It also supports a 960Hz multi-finger touch sampling rate.

An under-display 16-megapixel camera negates the need for a notch, while the rear sports a triple-camera unit (64-megapixel, 8-megapixel and 2-megapixel).

As a gaming phone, the RedMagic 7 Pro comes with its own, built-in turbofan to keep the device cool while gaming. You also get a 3.5mm headphone jack and fingerprint sensor for security. A 5,000mAh battery powers the handset.

Both versions will be available from the same date, with the RedMagic 7 Pro Supernova priced at $899 / €899 / £759.

The Obsidian model will be $799 / €799 / £679.

Writing by Rik Henderson.