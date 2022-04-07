RedMagic 7 Pro global launch event: How to watch and what to expect

(Pocket-lint) - Nubia is to host a special launch event for the global version of its RedMagic Pro 7 gaming phone on 12 April.

Here's how to watch it live and what you can expect.

The RedMagic 7 Pro launch event will start at 8am EDT on Tuesday 12 April 2022.

Here are the times for your region:

US West Coast - 5am PDT

US East Coast - 8am EDT

UK - 1pm BST

Central Europe - 2pm CEST

Who's ready to go Pro?



More info on the #REDMAGIC7Pro coming on April 12th!https://t.co/zmTIMcbJSB — REDMAGIC (@redmagicgaming) April 6, 2022

We're hoping to host the stream here on Pocket-lint closer the time.

Alternatively, you will be able to catch up with the launch on the official website and/or Twitter account.

5 Reasons why the REDMAGIC 7 is a sublime gaming phone By Pocket-lint Promotion · 3 March 2022 This is a gaming phone that's been designed from the ground up for the absolute best performance possible.

The RedMagic 7 Pro gaming phone is already available in China, having launched there in February.

This event is for its global rollout, where it will join the standard RedMagic 7 in the latest lineup.

The Chinese edition features 18GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. It comes with a 6.8-inch FHD+ display (1080 x 2400) with a 120Hz refresh rate and 16-megapixel under-display camera.

The rear triple-camera unit is made up of a 64-megapixel main cam, 8-megapixel ultra-wide, and 2-megapixel macro.

The processor is the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, while the battery is 5,000mAh and features 135W fast charging.

We'll soon find out whether the global version sports the same specfications or slight adaptations. Pricing in China is around 7,499 yuan (around £902).

Writing by Rik Henderson.