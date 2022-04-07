RedMagic 7 Pro global launch event: How to watch and what to expect

(Pocket-lint) - Nubia is to host a special launch event for the global version of its RedMagic Pro 7 gaming phone on 12 April.
Here's how to watch it live and what you can expect.
When is the RedMagic 7 Pro global launch taking place?
The RedMagic 7 Pro launch event will start at 8am EDT on Tuesday 12 April 2022.
Here are the times for your region:
- US West Coast - 5am PDT
- US East Coast - 8am EDT
- UK - 1pm BST
- Central Europe - 2pm CEST
Who's ready to go Pro?— REDMAGIC (@redmagicgaming) April 6, 2022
More info on the #REDMAGIC7Pro coming on April 12th!https://t.co/zmTIMcbJSB
Where to watch the RedMagic 7 Pro launch
We're hoping to host the stream here on Pocket-lint closer the time.
Alternatively, you will be able to catch up with the launch on the official website and/or Twitter account.
What to expect
The RedMagic 7 Pro gaming phone is already available in China, having launched there in February.
This event is for its global rollout, where it will join the standard RedMagic 7 in the latest lineup.
The Chinese edition features 18GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. It comes with a 6.8-inch FHD+ display (1080 x 2400) with a 120Hz refresh rate and 16-megapixel under-display camera.
The rear triple-camera unit is made up of a 64-megapixel main cam, 8-megapixel ultra-wide, and 2-megapixel macro.
The processor is the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, while the battery is 5,000mAh and features 135W fast charging.
We'll soon find out whether the global version sports the same specfications or slight adaptations. Pricing in China is around 7,499 yuan (around £902).