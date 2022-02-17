(Pocket-lint) - Nubia has announced the RedMagic 7 and 7 Pro, the latest in its gaming phone series.

Unveiled in China today, Thursday 17 February 2022, and soon to launch globally too, the RedMagic 7 handsets each run on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, and offer 6.8-inch FHD+ 20:9 AMOLED displays.

The phones also feature the manufacturer's proprietary cooling system, with a built-in turbofan.

An independent gaming chip can also be found inside the RedMagic 7 Pro model. The Red Core 1 chip enhances the shoulder keys, vibration, game lighting definition, and sound effects.

It also includes an under-display camera (UDC). Both models employ LPDDR5 RAM.

The standard RedMagic 7 has a screen refresh rate of 165Hz and a touch sampling rate of 720Hz. The 7 Pro drops the screen refresh to 120Hz (presumably because of the UDC), but ups touch sampling to 960Hz so should be more responsive.

Both come with 500Hz touch sampling shoulder triggers.

Another difference between the two comes in the form of battery size - the 7 has a 4,500mAh battery with 125W fast charging, while the Pro has a 5,000mAh battery with 135W charging.

Both have in-display fingerprint sensors for security.

The RedMagic 7 and 7 Pro will be available in China from 21 February, priced from 3,999 yuan (£463 at the current exchange rate) and 4,799 yuan respectively.

Best iPhone 13 deals on EE By Pocket-lint Promotion · 8 November 2021 If you're looking to buy the new iPhone 13, you can get some amazing deals on EE, the UK's best network for 4G and 5G. Here are some of the best.

The global versions will be announced on Tuesday 22 February for a 10 March release date.

Writing by Rik Henderson.