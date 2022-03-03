5 Reasons why the REDMAGIC 7 is a sublime gaming phone

(Pocket-lint) - Gaming phones are more popular than ever, not least because mobile games are getting so sophisticated that they're often impossible to tell apart from their console versions, and phonemakers need to keep up with rapid improvements in graphics.

That's why Nubia's so proud of the new REDMAGIC 7, the latest in its line of gaming phones.

The REDMAGIC 7 packs the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset to ensure that it has bleeding-edge processing power to make sure that you never experience laggy transitions, and with up to a huge 18GB of RAM on board depending on what model you opt for, you'll be amazed by how quickly it can move - which is why Nubia says it can help you fast forward to victory.

You can also get up to 256GB of storage to make sure that even chunkier games don't fill up your phone, letting you download all your favourites titles at once. It's a brilliant package that can absolutely tear through the most graphically demanding releases like Genshin Impact and Call of Duty Mobile.

Part of what keeps the REDMAGIC 7 at such a high level is that it has an active air cooling system, part of its ICE 8.0 Multi-dimensional Cooling System - which is something that very few phones can match, and it's a meaty upgrade compared to Nubia's last phone, with 35% more air intake thanks to a duct on the phone's rear.

As air comes in that duct, it passes through a cooling air duct, high-conductivity copper foil, gel, thermally conductive rare earth gel, a vapor chamber, middle frame, graphite sheet, and finally reaches the screen, for maximum cooling.

The use of composite Graphene and other materials also keeps the phone as cool as possible, while the phone also packs a TurboFan system to keep air circulating as efficiently as possible. On the SUPERNOVA version of the phone, the fan's blades are even transparent, to make sure that its RGB lighting can produce amazing effects while you game, too.

While staying cool is a great attribute in a gaming phone, you'll also want to be sure that you're able to play your games on the best display possible, which the REDMAGIC 7 can offer. Its super-bright 6.8 inch (17.27 cm, 111.6 cm²) AMOLED display has a massive 165Hz refresh rate to make sure that motion is as smooth as possible.

This is ideal for quick reaction times and responsiveness, and with a 720Hz touch-sampling rate, your inputs will always be registered instantaneously as you make them. The colour accuracy is absolutely top-notch, and with 700 nits of brightness you'll always be able to see what you're doing in key moments.

Plus, the display is super-sharp thanks to Full HD resolution at 1080x2400 pixels, meaning you'll be able to pick out opponents in-game even at long distances.

Since gaming can often be power-hungry, the REDMAGIC has a 4500mAh dual-cell battery system that allows for insanely rapid charging when you need it via the included 65W GaN charger.

This means you can power up really rapidly, and the air-cooling will keep your phone from getting too hot while it charges. That's something that even non-gaming phones often suffer from.

The REDMAGIC 7 has amazing 500Hz touch-sampling shoulder trigger buttons for games that have more involved control schemes, which work superbly, and the phone's operating system is also custom-designed to be perfect for gamers.

It lets you easily view and make new captures, set game-specific reminders to make sure you don't miss any events, and even has stopwatch settings to make sure you realise when you can use in-game abilities again after they cool down.

On top of all these amazing features, the phone also comes in three gorgeous different colours to make sure that you can pick the one that works best for you. The REDMAGIC 7 launched on 22 February and it's available to purchase from 10 March. Plus, keep your eye out for the next few months, as Nubia will be launching the REDMAGIC Pro at some point soon.

REDMAGIC will also be hosting a gaming competition from 4 - 6 March, and voting on the winning team will give you a chance to win a REDMAGIC 7 for yourself - find out more here.