Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Phones
  3. Phone news

Fairphone 4 5G official, modular, sustainable and reasonably priced

Author image, Senior news editor · ·
News Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
Fairphone Fairphone 4 5G official, modular, sustainable and reasonably priced
The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - Dutch manufacturer Fairphone is back with its first 5G handset.

Like its previous devices, the Fairphone 4 5G is big on sustainability. It is modular, which makes it easier to repair and therefore should last longer between upgrades.

It comes with a mammoth five-year warranty at no additional cost, in order to encourage customers to keep hold of the device for longer than usual. Software support is also guaranteed until 2027, with the company claiming that it will ensure Android versions up to Android 15 will work. If the chipset is not capable, it will be improved as part of the after-care support.

"We're taking a completely different approach to manufacturing smartphones," said Fairphone's CEO, Eva Gouwens.

"We're changing the way devices are made and used. We want to challenge the traditional way of designing devices, including the notion that thinner is better. The starting point in development was to produce a premium sustainable smartphone that is future-proof, easily repairable, designed to last and therefore more circular and fair."

In terms of specifications, the Fairphone 4 5G comes with a 6.3-inch Full HD+ display, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

It runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor, with either 6GB or 8GB RAM depending on the model. Storage is either 128GB or 256GB, again depending on the handset chosen.

There's a 48-megapixel main camera on the rear, which supports phase detection. An additional 48-megapixel sensor is included for macro and ultra-wide photography.

A 25-megapixel snapper is on the front, hidden in a small notch.

The phone is available for pre-order now from Fairphone.com, priced at £499 / €579 or £569 / €649, depending on the variant. The 128GB model will be available in grey, with the 256GB model adding green and green speckled versions too.

Motorola's new Moto G9 Plus is a stunner of a phone - find out why, right here
Motorola's new Moto G9 Plus is a stunner of a phone - find out why, right here By Pocket-lint Promotion ·

It will ship from 25 October 2021, with further availability through UK carriers EE, Your Co-op Mobile, Honest Mobile, Sky Mobile and Virgin Media.

Writing by Rik Henderson. Originally published on 1 October 2021.
Recommended for you
iPhone 13 colours: All the iPhone 13 and 13 Pro colours available
iPhone 13 colours: All the iPhone 13 and 13 Pro colours available By Max Freeman-Mills ·
Fairphone 4 5G official, modular, sustainable and reasonably priced
Fairphone 4 5G official, modular, sustainable and reasonably priced By Rik Henderson ·
Best iPhone SE deals for October 2021: Find cheap contract and SIM-only deals for the entry-level iPhone
Best iPhone SE deals for October 2021: Find cheap contract and SIM-only deals for the entry-level iPhone By Conor Allison ·