(Pocket-lint) - Dutch manufacturer Fairphone is back with its first 5G handset.

Like its previous devices, the Fairphone 4 5G is big on sustainability. It is modular, which makes it easier to repair and therefore should last longer between upgrades.

It comes with a mammoth five-year warranty at no additional cost, in order to encourage customers to keep hold of the device for longer than usual. Software support is also guaranteed until 2027, with the company claiming that it will ensure Android versions up to Android 15 will work. If the chipset is not capable, it will be improved as part of the after-care support.

"We're taking a completely different approach to manufacturing smartphones," said Fairphone's CEO, Eva Gouwens.

"We're changing the way devices are made and used. We want to challenge the traditional way of designing devices, including the notion that thinner is better. The starting point in development was to produce a premium sustainable smartphone that is future-proof, easily repairable, designed to last and therefore more circular and fair."

In terms of specifications, the Fairphone 4 5G comes with a 6.3-inch Full HD+ display, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

It runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor, with either 6GB or 8GB RAM depending on the model. Storage is either 128GB or 256GB, again depending on the handset chosen.

There's a 48-megapixel main camera on the rear, which supports phase detection. An additional 48-megapixel sensor is included for macro and ultra-wide photography.

A 25-megapixel snapper is on the front, hidden in a small notch.

The phone is available for pre-order now from Fairphone.com, priced at £499 / €579 or £569 / €649, depending on the variant. The 128GB model will be available in grey, with the 256GB model adding green and green speckled versions too.

It will ship from 25 October 2021, with further availability through UK carriers EE, Your Co-op Mobile, Honest Mobile, Sky Mobile and Virgin Media.