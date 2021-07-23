Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Corning releases two new Gorilla Glass composites for camera performance

(Pocket-lint) - Makers of Gorilla Glass, Corning has just announced two new Gorilla Glass composites made specifically as mobile phone camera covers. Named Corning Gorilla Glass with DX and Corning Gorilla Glass with DX+, these new composites are said to improve the scratch resistance and durability over current camera lens covers.

The current camera covers have antireflective coatings that specifically allow for good light capture. Corning says this new composite will increase light capture performance while providing more durability and scratch resistance. It claims that it will allow 98% of light through the composite, compared to 95% with antireflective covers. It states that a scratched lens cover will distort and degrade the camera performance, which makes complete sense, so it's great to see advancements in improving this.

There's always a push for mobile camera performance to be as close to professional quality as possible, and this could be a step in the right direction. We don't protect our phones nearly as much as we would a dedicated camera. Yet, we take far more photos with a phone than we ever have on any other camera.

The first company to use Corning Gorilla Glass with DX and Corning Gorilla Glass with DX+ will be Samsung, but as Corning provides over 45  brands with its Gorilla Glass, it will no doubt find its way onto far more phones in the future.

Writing by Claudio Rebuzzi. Originally published on 23 July 2021.
