London Tube to be fully 4G-enabled by end of 2024

(Pocket-lint) - After successful trials last year, work has started on the full rollout of mobile services across the London Underground network.

Transport for London has awarded BAI Communications a 20-year contract to deliver the technology to supply mobile data connectivity in every station and tunnel. Londoners will therefore be able to use their phones even when travelling inside a Tube train.

A pilot scheme has been operating in East London since March 2020, with mobile network partners, including O2 and EE, providing 4G connectivity on the Jubilee line. The new system will expand to the entire network by the end of 2024.

The first central stations to get full connectivity are Oxford Circus, Tottenham Court Road, Euston, Bank and Camden Town. Work has started and is expected to finish by the end of 2022. Other stations will then be added over the following two years.

"I promised Londoners that if they re-elected me for a second term as Mayor I would deliver 4G throughout the Tube network. It’s already up and running on the eastern half of the Jubilee line and I’m delighted to announce today that I am fulfilling that commitment and full internet access will be available across the Tube, with key central London stations such as Oxford Circus and Euston set to benefit before the end of next year," said Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan.

"Protecting jobs and stimulating our city’s economy is a top priority for me as London rebuilds after this pandemic, and investing in London’s connectivity and digital infrastructure is central to this."

Writing by Rik Henderson.