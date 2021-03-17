  1. Home
Black Shark 4 gaming phone to launch on 23 March

(Pocket-lint) - The Black Shark 4 gaming phone is set to launch on 23 March 2021.

An official post on Weibo confirmed the launch date and time for the handset's debut in China. The event will kick off 3pm CST (7am GMT), it states.

There are few other details to be gleaned from the post, which includes a poster image for the event. However, we have previously learned that the phone will feature superfast 120W charging.

It is also expected to look different to its predecessor(s), thanks to an image attached to recent communications certification documents.

They show a handset that looks very like many others on the market, rather than recently-unveiled rivals, the Asus ROG Phone 5 or RedMagic 6.

Other rumours suggest the Black Shark 4 will be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC.

It is said it, plus a proposed Pro model, will have a 6.7-inch display with support for 144Hz.

Up to 18GB of RAM has been mentioned, which would be pretty spectacular, while the Black Shark 4 Pro will allegedly come with a 108-megapixel camera - presumably using Samsung's equivalent sensor.

We don't know if the handset(s) will be released out of China or when, if so. We'll bring you more as we have it.

Writing by Rik Henderson.

