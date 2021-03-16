RedMagic 6 gaming phone to release globally on 15 April

(Pocket-lint) - The RedMagic 6 Series phones will be available globally from 15 April 2021.

Previously announced as the Tencent Edition for China, the RedMagic 6 and RedMagic 6 Pro will be available in a number of other countries too, including the US, UK and Central Europe.

The handsets will be priced at £509 ($599 / €599) for the 128GB RedMagic 6, £599 ($699 / €699) for the 256GB 6 Pro.

Like the Tencent versions, the global editions each come with a 165Hz 6.8-inch Full HD+ (2400 x 1080) AMOLED display with 500Hz finger touch sampling for ultra fast response times.

They are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, with 12GB of RAM on the 6, 16GB of RAM on the 6 Pro.

Both phone utilise the ICE 6.0 multi-dimensional cooling system and feature a built-in "turbo fan". This ensures each can run at high clock speeds without overheating.

The RedMagic 6 Pro also has an aero-grade heat dissipation back plate.

Both phones support 5G connectivity and triple-cameras on the rear (64-megapixel, 8-megapixel, 2-megapixel). There's an 8-megapixel camera on the front of each.

Those pre-ordering before 9 April will have a chance to get the RedMagic true wireless earphones for absolutely free.

Writing by Rik Henderson.