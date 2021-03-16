  1. Home
RedMagic 6 gaming phone to release globally on 15 April

- Available in UK, US, Central Europe and several other regions

- Priced from £509 / $599

(Pocket-lint) - The RedMagic 6 Series phones will be available globally from 15 April 2021.

Previously announced as the Tencent Edition for China, the RedMagic 6 and RedMagic 6 Pro will be available in a number of other countries too, including the US, UK and Central Europe.

The handsets will be priced at £509 ($599 / €599) for the 128GB RedMagic 6, £599 ($699 / €699) for the 256GB 6 Pro.

Like the Tencent versions, the global editions each come with a 165Hz 6.8-inch Full HD+ (2400 x 1080) AMOLED display with 500Hz finger touch sampling for ultra fast response times.

The best mobile phone deals for the Samsung S21, iPhone 12, Google Pixel 4a / 5, OnePlus 8T and more

They are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, with 12GB of RAM on the 6, 16GB of RAM on the 6 Pro.

Both phone utilise the ICE 6.0 multi-dimensional cooling system and feature a built-in "turbo fan". This ensures each can run at high clock speeds without overheating.

The RedMagic 6 Pro also has an aero-grade heat dissipation back plate.

Both phones support 5G connectivity and triple-cameras on the rear (64-megapixel, 8-megapixel, 2-megapixel). There's an 8-megapixel camera on the front of each.

Those pre-ordering before 9 April will have a chance to get the RedMagic true wireless earphones for absolutely free.

