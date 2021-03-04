(Pocket-lint) - The previously teased RedMagic 6 Series Tencent Edition phones have launched in China, with RedMagic also announcing that a global launch for the gaming handset range will take place on 16 March.

The Tencent RedMagic 6 and 6 Pro phones each come with 6.8-inch FHD+ (2400 x 1080) AMOLED displays capable of up to 165Hz refresh rates. Touch Choreographer technology enables them to automatically select the correct refresh based on your actions - from 60Hz, 90Hz, 120Hz and 165Hz - which ensures that normal tasks and video viewing take up less battery power than more hardcore game sessions.

Both the 6 and 6 Pro also sport a finger touch sampling rate of up to 500Hz, enabling extremely fast response times for touchscreen gaming. The response time can be as low as 8ms.

They are each powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, with the latest Kryo 685 architecture. A Cortex-X1 super large core enables it to clock up to 2.8GHz, while Adreno 660 graphics are claimed to improve rendering performance by 35 per cent (presumably over the GPU in the RedMagic 5S).

You get 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and both phones are 5G.

The main differences between the 6 and 6 Pro are that the Pro comes with faster flash memory and an "aero grade" heat dissipation ice blade design on the rear.

The Tencent tie-in include's the developer's Solar Core game engine preinstalled.

Future of phone cameras, Echo Show 10 reviewed, and more - Pocket-lint Podcast 92 By Rik Henderson · 4 March 2021

Pricing for the phones has been announced at ￥3,799 (£420) for the starter model of the Tencent RedMagic 6 (8GB RAM, 128GB storage), ￥4,399 (£486) for the 6 Pro (12GB RAM, 128GB storage).

The global version of the RedMagic 6 will ne announced on Tuesday 16 March 2021. You can check out a countdown clock to the event right here.

Writing by Rik Henderson.