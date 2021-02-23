Black Shark 4 to feature 120W charging

(Pocket-lint) - The Black Shark line has produced some stonking gaming phones in recent years, with decent leaps in performance between iterations. We know the the fourth version is coming soon, thanks to repeated leaks of certification in China, and now another notice has offered up some more details.

The phone has made it through the 3C certification process, and consequently had its charging capabilities unveiled in a slightly default manner.

According to the notices posted, the Black Shark 4, and an assumed Pro model, will both have 120W fast-charing on board, letting users power them up super quickly when using a compatible supply.

In fact, the certification even confirms that they'll come with a charger to enable that fast powering-up, which is no longer a given thanks to Apple and Samsung.

We got a likely look at the new design for the Black Shark 4 earlier this month, so it's shaping up to be a pretty unsurprising launch when it comes, but everything is still very much to be confirmed. As on previous models, though, it looks like there'll be a dedicated switch to let you turn on the phone's gaming modes, and there might also be a new fingerprint scanner on the side of the handset.

That would be an interesting change, but we'll have to wait for a full announcement to find out more.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.