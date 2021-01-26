(Pocket-lint) - Distinctive gaming phone brand, RedMagic, has officially unveiled a partnership with Tencent Games, establishing a gaming research centre and future special edition devices.

The bigger news, however, is the confirmation that a RedMagic 6 will launch - in China from spring 2021, followed by global markets - as the next step in RedMagic's evolution. we've seen the previous RedMagic 5 and 5S in recent months.

That RedMagic 6 launch will include a 'Tencent edition' version for eSports fans, although exactly what additional customisation it will add over the RedMagic 6 isn't yet clear.

The two companies' partnership, however, is aimed at "integration and in-depth optimisation of software and hardware technologies [to] significantly enhance the gaming experience of mobile gamers [and help] players compete together to achieve their peak in skills," according to RedMagic's press release.

The RedMagic 6 will feature what the company calls a "SolarCore game acceleration engine" - which is customised by Tencent - to optimise higher refresh rates, lower delay, faster touch response and more.

So what do we anticipate from the RedMagic 6? Well, the 5S had a 144Hz refresh rate screen, so we suspect the only way is up. It's already been confirmed that MediaTek's Dimensity 1200 - which we note is not confirmed to be used in this device - is capable of 168Hz support, so the mobile hardware is already on the production line to bring such possibilities. Other staples, such as dual gaming triggers, are a given we would expect.

Writing by Mike Lowe.