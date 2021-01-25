Check out these excellent cases for the Samsung Galaxy S21 series

(Pocket-lint) - If you're getting a new smartphone, then it's important to ensure that you look after it. You don't want to be the person that takes it out of the box on day one, only to drop it hours later and smash it up.

With three new Samsung Galaxy S21 models to choose - ranging from the compact Galaxy S21 up to the mighty top-of-the-range Galaxy S21 Ultra, there's plenty to be excited about. While they offer the latest screen protection and a solid build, having a good case will make all the difference.

Here are some great cases for you to consider.

The Clayco Xenon series is available for all the Galaxy S21 models and offers a two-part protection system. There's an inner hard polycarbonate frame with a screen protector integrated into it, which you fit over the phone, before inserting in a shock-absorbent TPU outer case.

The combination makes for protection for the screen and the body of the phone, while also providing protection for the camera when you put the phone down. All the ports and buttons are still accessible, you can still use wireless charging and the fingerprint scanner still works with no problem.

1/8 Pocket-lint

i-Blason offers a range of cases for the Galaxy S21 models, with lots of colours, as well as some unique styles. The Ares offers solid protection from a hard frame that securely fits into a shock-proof outer layer. The two part construction means plenty of protection, while retaining a clear back - so you could insert your own images underneath, or just let your phone's own style shine through. There's also cover for the USB-C, so it will stay free from dust or dirt.

If you want something more unique, then the Cosmo Classic range will certainly catch the eye. This case from i-Blason comes in a range of finishes like Ocean or Marble. Again it uses a two-part construction with a hard plastic frame that fits into a shock-proof outer case to provide looks and protection. The Cosmo range also offers matching ring stands that you can attach to the back.

1/5 Pocket-lint

The SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle PRO offers substantial protection, with MIL-STD-810G durability testing. It's a three-part case, consisting of a hard frame which provides bezel protection, which slots into the protective multi-layer TPU casing offering shock protection from the sides and rear. This case also offers a kickstand, able to support the phone in landscape or portrait, while the USB-C socket is also covered for protection.

The case can then clip into a belt holster with a rotating clip, so you can attach it to your belt or work gear and know it's going to stay put and stay protected. If you don't want to use the belt holster that's fine, the Unicorn Beetle Pro provides plenty of versatility.