(Pocket-lint) - Tesco Mobile's joined in the fun for Black Friday, becoming the lastest carrier to heavily discount many of its plans - that makes this the perfect time to sign up for a new phone.

There are particularly good deals on a couple of iPhones and Samsung Galaxy options, which we've highlighted below, but you can check out the carrier's entire Black Friday sale to see the whole range for yourself.

First up is the 2020 iPhone SE, a superb little phone that's positioned as Apple's budget option, but still packs in great specs and a nice screen. You can get it for just £16.99 a month, down from £20.99, which translates to a saving of £144 over the contract's length, which is pretty massive.

If you want something a little bigger, the iPhone 11 is also on sale - say it quietly, but we might prefer its soft edges to the iPhone 12, for comfort while you hold it! You can grab it for £29.99 a month, reduced from £33.99 a month - also a £144 saving.

Alternatively, for those who are more enamoured with Samsung's range of Galaxy smartphones, you can find the new Galaxy S20 FE, a super-impressive bit of design that keeps costs admirably low, for just £22.99 a month, slashed from £25.99.

To get that Galaxy feeling with an even lower price tag, though, you could opt for the Galaxy A51, which is a super-solid phone that's nice and elegant to use, for an incredible £16.99 a month (reduced from £17.99).

These are just some of the savings that stand out, but there are plenty more to look through on Tesco Mobile's site - whichever you opt for, you're likely to save some cash.

In the US? Check out our US Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals page

In the UK? Check out our UK Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals page

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.