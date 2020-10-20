8 reasons the Infinix Note 8 should be your next phone

(Pocket-lint) - The Infinix Note 8 is one of the best new phones around and with six cameras, two speakers, and octa-core power it's a stunning phone inside and out.

Infinix Mobile is an increasingly popular premium smartphone brand with a presence in 40 countries. It's committed to bringing you bold and stylish design and cutting-edge technologies - so what are the key factors why the new Note 8 should be your next phone?

With a powerful octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 processor plus a hefty 6GB of RAM, the Infinix Note 8 has the power you need for entertainment, everyday productivity tasks and gaming, too.

It's certainly no slouch in terms of graphics - there's a 14 percent improvement in graphics rendering capability over the previous generation.

Security is at the heart of the experience, too, with a fingerprint scanner and face unlock, too.

Experience total clarity for your images with the Note 8’s 64MP Ultra HD quad-camera setup. The lens features real-time eye-tracking so you can keep subjects sharp.

The Super Macro Lens locks focus up close and with Super Stable Video across both the front and rear camera you can capture awesome-looking footage, too. Plus with video enhancement from Vidhance you videos will be superbly clear and stable.

Plus, there's a portrait mode means you can give your images DSLR-like shallow depth of field, even when taking selfies with the 16MP dual-front camera. Plus there's Ultra Night Mode 2.0 for excellent night-time shots, a slow-motion mode plus filters, too.

With a vast and immersive 6.95-inch screen, the display is perfect for watching video, not least thanks to its widescreen 20.5:9 aspect ratio - perfect for movies - and peak brightness of 480 nits, which is impressive for a smartphone like this.

With 18W dual-engine fast-charging tech on board, the huge 5,200mAh battery will give you the battery life you need to last all day even with the phone's powerful processor and huge display. What's more, Infinix’s intelligent Power Marathon mode means you can extend the battery life much longer so you're never lost without the juice you need.

If you're watching movies or other entertainment on your phone, you'll want it to sound as well as look good. There's no problem there with DTS stereo sound on offer plus four modes for immersive audio.

With 128GB of storage onboard, you'll have plenty of room for all your apps, games, photos and files.

Running Infinix's XOS7.1 software on top of Android 10, it's a fast and fluid experience while there's full app compatibility - you can download any one of the millions of Google Play apps that are available. XOS7.1 supports thunder back mode, app double open mode, Xclone, smart scanner-translator and more to adapt to your daily work and life needs.

With a slim and desirable design, the Inifinix Note 8 is a smartphone that will turn heads. It's available in Deepsea Luster, Silver Diamond and Iceland Fantasy colours to suit all tastes.