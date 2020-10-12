What happened during realme's 7 and 7 Pro launch event

(Pocket-lint) - This week realme launched a pair of epic phones that are coming to the UK - the realme 7 Pro - a super camera phone with unbelievably fast charging - and the realme 7, a fantastic mid-range gaming phone. Both promise incredible performance when you consider their low price points - even the highest spec 7 Pro sits underneath the £300 mark.

The realme 7 pro is available from 13 Oct from realme.com/uk and Amazon UK, with the realme 7 being available the week after from the same outlets.

realme is known for producing amazing mid-range phones and was the first to offer a 5G phone in the UK for less than £500 - the X50 Pro - earlier in 2020. It's follow up phones don't disappoint.

The realme 7 Pro sits underneath the X50 Pro and is available in Mirror White and Mirror Blue with 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM for £279. And it offers so much for that money. It has super-fast charging with its 65W SuperDart Charge. That means you can charge its 4,500mAh battery to 100% within 34 mins. That's the fastest charge for any phone in its class.

And the spec sheet keeps getting better, with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor, Sony 64MP Quad Camera with Starry Mode, a suite of new filters, and 32MP In-display Selfie. Plus everything you do looks super sharp on the 6.4-inch Super AMOLED screen.

As we said in our initial review, the realme 7 Pro is "an affordable champ in the making... unning up and down the spec list there's very little here not to like, especially in the price bracket the phone fits in. When it comes to pure numbers and performance, you'll struggle to find anything as compelling at the budget end of the market."

The realme 7 on the other hand is available in three different versions 64GB storage and 4GB of RAM for an amazing £179 (add an extra 2GB of RAM for £20 more) and a 128GB storage version with 8GB of RAM for £239.

It offers amazing performance with the MediaTek Helio G95 Gaming Processor plus 30W Dart Charge for the large 5,000mAh battery). There's also a super smooth 90Hz Ultra Smooth Display and a 48MP AI Quad Camera with 16MP In-display Selfie mode, too.

Both phones have a subtle yet striking design, with a strip alongside one part of the phone's back that reflects light in a different way than the rest of the design. They also have super-thin bezels, too. If you want to see a direct comparison of the two phones, then check out Realme 7 vs Realme 7 Pro: What's the difference?

You can recap the Realme 7 and 7 Pro launch event right here via this YouTube video - see all the details of the launch.