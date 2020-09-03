How to track a cell phone's location for free with just the phone number

(Pocket-lint) - You have someone’s phone number and you want to know where they are. You figure they’re probably carrying their phone with them. Logically, if you have their phone number, you should be able to track their location, right?

The police, the government, and your cellular network operator can track people with just their phone numbers. Unfortunately, they don’t make this technology available to everyone. It would cause major security problems.

You can, however, use Spyine to track people. It acts as a workaround. Spyine can find someone’s location by phone number, via their SIM cards and GPS. We’ll show you how in this mini-guide:

Spyine is a popular cell phone number tracker, with over a million app downloads worldwide. The app can track smartphones and tablets running on Android and iOS operating systems.

After you install the app, you’ll be able to monitor the target device from your web browser. You will be able to track the device in real-time. Spyine safeguards your privacy by never storing your personal information.

The app has been reviewed by major media channels like CNET, Mashable, and Reader’s Digest, making it a tried-and-tested solution.

Spyine tracks cell phones and tablets via the built-in GPS, WiFi connection and the SIM card. You just need to install the app first. After the installation, you can track the target device live from your web browser.

iOS: If the target phone user owns an iPhone or iPad, you can install Spyine remotely. You need the iCloud credentials of the device. The app works with the device’s iCloud backup, which means you don’t need to install any software.

Android: If they own an Android smartphone or tablet instead, you have to download and install Spyine on their device. The app runs in the background on their phone. It tracks its location and sends the data to your web dashboard.

The SIM card tracker allows you to find someone’s location by phone number:

Mobile number tracker: Spyine tracks the SIM card and so the mobile phone number. If you wish, you can sign up to receive a number change notification. If the person changes to a different phone number, you will know.

SIM card log: The app logs important SIM card details like the cellular operator, the IMEI number, the MCC, and other details.

Location: Spyine can log the phone number’s location based on cellular network data. You will be able to track the phone to a general area in the user’s city or other location.

You’ll be able to pinpoint the phone’s location with the GPS cum WiFi tracker:

Live locations: Spyine shows you exactly where the phone or tablet is on a live map. If they move, their new location will be logged too.

Addresses: Every location pin carries important information like the street name, neighbourhood information, city details, and the exact geographical coordinates.

3D Street View: The app integrates with Google Maps. You can use all your favourite Google Maps features – like 3D Street View. You can take an up-close look at any place the device visited recently.

Timestamps: Every location comes with a time and date entry. You can view timestamps for the past several weeks. Essentially, you can track someone’s movements over a prolonged period.

Geofence: As a bonus feature, you can set up a geofence zone on a virtual map. If the user’s device enters this zone or leaves it, you receive notifications. It allows you to automate the tracking process.

Besides these location-tracking features, Spyine gives you access to multiple device activities:

Social media: The app lets you read the user’s messages, check their media files, and view their contacts. The app can access popular apps like Facebook, WhatsApp, and Twitter.

Messages: Spyine will track the user’s text messages and iMessages. If the user deletes a message, you can still view it on your dashboard.

Web browser history: The app tracks the user’s web browser history. You can find information like favourite websites, site visit frequency, and website information.

Installed apps: What apps does the person have installed on their device? You’ll be able to keep track of all installed apps remotely.

Call logs: You can see call log information and view details like the person’s contacts, contact frequency, and contact information.

No, you absolutely don’t need to root or jailbreak the target device. The app is a no-root and no-jailbreak solution. It works with most modern Android and iOS operating systems. There’s no risk of malware and data loss.

You will need to install Spyine first. If you sign up for an account on the website, they email you the installation instructions. The process is fairly straightforward. You can use any PC or smartphone web browser to install the app.

If you want to track an Android device, you will need to download the app on the device. The instructions will be shown on your screen. After that, you can begin tracking the device from the Spyine dashboard.

If you want to track an iPhone or iPad, you need the target device’s iCloud credentials. After the installation, you can track the device from your web browser.

You can check out the free live demo on the Spyine website and try out the location tracking option first-hand.

Spyine is designed to be used by anyone and everyone. The app is easy to set up and use. You don’t need any technical knowledge to operate the app. It’s convenient to access. As long as you have an internet connection, you can track the target device.

If you wish to uninstall Spyine, you can do so with a single click from your web dashboard. You don’t need to tinker with the target device. It’s fast and easy.

Over a million people have downloaded Spyine. The app is used in 190+ countries at the moment. Users include parents who want to track their kids and employers who want to keep an eye on their employees via their company-issued devices.

Finding someone’s location by their cell phone number is possible only if you use a workaround like Spyine. The app is easy to use and does a solid job of tracking the device. You will be able to track the device remotely from your smartphone or PC.