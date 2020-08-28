Why Spyine is the best cell phone tracker

(Pocket-lint) - If you want to keep an eye on someone, you can hire a private eye, tail them around personally, or use a phone tracker. Most people go with the final option. Phone trackers are cheap, useful, and can track someone's cell phone number long-term.

Of course, phone number trackers, like other apps, come in a variety of shapes and sizes, with various bells and whistles tacked on. Some of them do a better job of tracking phone numbers than others.

We’re looking at an incredibly popular phone tracker called Spyine here. The app has been much in demand of late and we want to help you figure out if it’s worth your time.

Spyine is designed to track Android and iOS devices. It has a web-based interface. That means you can access the various tracking features online, with the help of any PC or smartphone browser.

The app is user-friendly and easy to set up. After the installation, it sends data to your smartphone or PC at frequent intervals. Of course, the device you’re tracking must be connected to the internet for this to work.

The app has been featured on various media channels online such as BuzzFeed, The Verge, and The Huffington Post. It’s popular worldwide, with users in as many as 190 countries.

Let’s examine the app in detail below:

Spyine is aimed at anyone who needs a mobile tracker. The app appeals to a large section of people at the moment:

Parents who want to keep tabs on their children.

Employers who are looking to supervise employees via their company-issued phones.

People who want to catch cheating partners red-handed or are just wondering if they’re being cheated on.

The app was made to be easy to use. Anyone can use it, regardless of their technical skill level. You don’t need to tinker much with the target device either. You can control the app conveniently from your web browser. The interface is clear and intuitive.

It works differently based on the operating system.

For Android: When you’re tracking an Android device, you download and install Spyine on the target device. The app is small at 2MBs.

Spyine will then run in the background. The app doesn’t drain the phone’s battery or slow the phone down. The app tracks the phone, the cell phone number, and other device activities. It sends tracking data to you via the internet.

For iOS: If you’re tracking an iPhone or iPad, Spyine is a fully web-based solution. You don’t need to download any software on the target device. Instead of working with the device directly, the app works via the iCloud backup on the iPhone or iPad.

Spyine offers a competitive range of phone tracking features. The app can, of course, track phone numbers via the SIM card logging feature.

You won’t be able to enter the phone number and then track it. Instead, Spyine keeps track of the SIM card being used on the phone. You can get the user’s SIM-related details and track the phone number on a map.

It can also do all of the following:

Message logging: The app allows you to read all incoming and outgoing messages on the target device. If the user deletes a message, you can still read it from the online dashboard. It’s a very useful feature.

Social media access: The app allows you to read social media apps such as Facebook, Twitter, and WhatsApp. You can read the user’s messages on these sites, check their followers, and view their media files.

Contacts viewing: You can take a look at all the contacts stored on the user’s phone. You get details like contact names, addresses, job designations, and display pictures.

Media files access: The app makes every photo they downloaded, took themselves, or received via social media available for viewing. The same goes for videos. You can download the media files to your device.

Browser history: Spyine shows you what the phone user is doing online. The app tracks favorite websites, bookmarks, and site visit frequency. There’s also a helpful mini-site description box.

Installed apps viewing: The app tracks all apps installed on the phone. It’s a good way to tell if the phone user has any objectionable or inappropriate apps installed.

Real-time location tracking: Spyine tracks phones or tablets in real-time. It shows you the places the device has been to recently on a virtual map. The location log tracks details like addresses and geographical coordinates.

You receive 12+ unique tracking features, including some important ones not mentioned above like geofencing and SIM card viewing.

What makes Spyine a standout tracking app? Does it offer any features other cell phone tracking apps don’t? Three features stand out the most:

1. The app safeguards the user’s privacy

Spyine is one of those rare apps that don’t collect and store the user’s personal data. That means it’s never at risk of being stolen. Also, the app doesn’t make personal data available to anyone, which includes the developers and staff.

2. The app comes with a powerful keylogger

Keyloggers are handy programs. They capture every keystroke made on the device. This means Spyine can potentially capture usernames and passwords in addition to messages. These passwords could be for a range of online and social media accounts.

3. It requires no rooting or jailbreak

Some phone trackers require you to root or jailbreak the target device. It makes installing them a chore. It can also cause data loss and malware, not to mention the device user may get suspicious. Spyine, however, is advanced enough to not require root or jailbreak.

Is It Easy to Install Spyine?

You can set up the app using any smartphone or PC. The installation process is straightforward and requires no technical skills. It takes about 10 minutes on average.

If you’re installing Spyine on Android, you will need brief physical access to the target device. If you’re installing Spyine on iOS, you will need the iCloud credentials of the target iPhone or iPad.

We’re including the installation instructions here if you’re considering downloading the app:

Step 1: Sign up for a Spyine account on the official website. Make your email ID the username.

Step 2: Purchase a Spyine subscription. The Premium version allows you to track a single device for a month. The Family version lets you keep tabs on multiple devices.

Step 3: They send you setup instructions by email. You click on the Setup Wizard link in the email to begin installing the app. You start by choosing Android or iOS as the target device’s OS.

If you’re tracking an iPhone or iPad, you have to enter the iCloud username and password in the blank fields on your screen. Then wait for a while until Spyine syncs with the device.

To track an Android phone or tablet, you will need to download and install Spyine on the device. This takes only a few minutes.

Step 4: Congrats! You have installed the app successfully. You now have access to the dashboard, which gives you an overview of the device activity. The various app features are in the selection panel to the left of the dashboard.

The app is used by over a million people in 190+ countries. This makes it a user-vetted solution. You can trust the app is malware-free. It’s also secure and safe to use.

Spyine is a paid-for app, available as a paid monthly subscription. Compared to many other tracking apps out there, it’s reasonably priced. You can track a single mobile number for a month for a reasonable fee. If you track multiple mobile numbers, you can get a discount.

There’s a free live demo available on the official website. If you are wondering if it’s the app for you, you can try the demo out and see if you like it.